Former Khammam MP Srinivas Reddy’s security scaled down

January 06, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Police security for former Khammam MP of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been scaled down reportedly on the ground of “reduced threat perception”.

Following a fresh review of the threat perception, the security of Mr.Reddy has been scaled down from the earlier 3+3 personal security officers (PSOs) to 2+2 PSOs now. Further, round-the-clock protection by armed guard at his residence here and escort facility has also been withdrawn, sources informed.

The decision to downgrade the security cover for Mr.Reddy comes just a few days after he held a meeting with his followers at his residence in Khammam on New Year day.

During the meeting attended by a large number of his followers from various parts of the old undivided Khammam district, Mr.Reddy reiterated that he would contest the next Assembly elections and see to it that the key leaders in various constituencies present on the dais at the meeting get an opportunity to enter the electoral fray at the next hustings.

However, he did not elaborate on his plans at the meeting, sparking a heated debate in political circles over his next move. Some of his staunch followers maintained that Mr.Reddy’s comments should not be construed as ‘dissent’.