Former Karimnagar MLA Jagapathi Rao dies at 87

Veteran politician, former Karimnagar MLA and Telangana protagonist Velichala Jagapathi Rao died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday night following a brief illness. He was 87.

The octogenarian had been unwell for the past few months due to age-related ailments, sources said.

He hailed from Gundi village in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district.

In 1972, Rao was elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the first time from Jagtial constituency in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh on Congress ticket. 

He was a member of the Legislative Council from the Graduates’ Constituency during 1978.

He had won as an independent candidate from the Karimnagar Assembly constituency in 1989.

Known for his organisational calibre, Mr Rao held several key positions including chairman of Markfed in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders cutting across the political spectrum and people from various walks of life condoled the death of the veteran leader.


