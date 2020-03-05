Hyderabad

Veteran journalist and Editor Pothuri Venkateswara Rao passes away

With five decades of experience, he was considered a doyen of Telugu journalism

Veteran journalist and former Editor of four Telugu dailies Pothuri Venkateswara Rao died after prolonged illness at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. He was 86.

A veteran of five decades in journalism, Mr. Venkateswara Rao served as Editor of Eenadu, Andhra Bhoomi, Andhra Prabha and Udayam dailies, and as Chairman, Press Academy, in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Insightful and sharp

Known for his insightful editorials, Mr. Venkateswara Rao had also written a few books. One of them as co-author on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, titled Years of Power. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy condoled his death.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao’s last rites took place at Maha Prasthanam in the evening.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 6:14:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/former-journalist-pothuri-venkateswara-rao-dead/article30991278.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY