Veteran journalist and Editor Pothuri Venkateswara Rao passes away

Veteran journalist and former Editor of four Telugu dailies Pothuri Venkateswara Rao died after prolonged illness at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. He was 86.
A veteran of five decades in journalism, Mr. Venkateswara Rao served as Editor of Eenadu, Andhra Bhoomi, Andhra Prabha and Udayam dailies, and as Chairman, Press Academy, in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.
Insightful and sharp
Known for his insightful editorials, Mr. Venkateswara Rao had also written a few books. One of them as co-author on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, titled Years of Power. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy condoled his death.
Mr. Venkateswara Rao’s last rites took place at Maha Prasthanam in the evening.
