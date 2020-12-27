Former Jambagh corporator moves Election Tribunal

Says corporator-elect Rakesh Jaiswal has violated the two-child norm

Former Jambagh corporator J Ravindra, who contested on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen ticket in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, has moved an election tribunal in the city civil courts, challenging the election of Bharatiya Janata Party corporator-elect Rakesh Jaiswal, alleging that he has violated the two-child norm.

Mr Ravindra, by means of his counsel Khaja Aijazuddin and others, in an election petition stated that Mr Jaiswal has three children, and further claimed that this is a violation of Section 21 B of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act. The petitioner also alleged that this aspect was suppressed and sought perjury proceedings against him.

“A petition has been filed in the Election Tribunal-cum-Chief Judge’s court in city civil courts seeking an injunction order against the elected member Mr Rakesh Jaiswal, that he not be allowed to participate in the swearing-in ceremony as well. The case is likely to be heard on Monday. The respondents include the Telangana State Election Commissioner, Returning Officer and the GHMC Commissioner as well ,” Mr Aijazuddin said.

As per the petition, the total number of valid voted polled in ward were 23,603. The petitioner lost by a margin of 182 votes.