Former IMS officials arrested

Three former top officials of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) and six private persons, against whom a fresh criminal case was registered by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday, were arrested on Thursday.

They were presented before ACB special court. The judge remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days. The arrested persons were accused of involvement in IMS scam. They had been arrested earlier in IMS scam-related cases registered by the ACB and came out on bail.

Among the arrested on Thursday were IMS former director, joint director and deputy director Ch. Devika Rani, Kalakuntla Padma and Kurapati Vasantha Indira respectively.

The arrested private persons are Kancharla Srihari Babu of Omni Medi, Kancharla Sujatha of Omni Healthcare, Kukkala Krupasagar Reddy of Legend Enterprises, Tankasala Venkatesh, regional manager of Hemocue, Bandi Venkateshwarlu of Omni Medi and Cherukuri Nagaraju, employee of Omni Medi.