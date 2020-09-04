Former IMS officials arrested

Three former top officials of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) and six private persons, against whom a fresh criminal case was registered by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday, were arrested on Thursday.
They were presented before ACB special court. The judge remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days. The arrested persons were accused of involvement in IMS scam. They had been arrested earlier in IMS scam-related cases registered by the ACB and came out on bail.
Among the arrested on Thursday were IMS former director, joint director and deputy director Ch. Devika Rani, Kalakuntla Padma and Kurapati Vasantha Indira respectively.
The arrested private persons are Kancharla Srihari Babu of Omni Medi, Kancharla Sujatha of Omni Healthcare, Kukkala Krupasagar Reddy of Legend Enterprises, Tankasala Venkatesh, regional manager of Hemocue, Bandi Venkateshwarlu of Omni Medi and Cherukuri Nagaraju, employee of Omni Medi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath