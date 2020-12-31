Former football captain Amalraj retires from FCI

Former India football captain and linkman, Victor Amalraj will be retiring as Deputy General Manager of Food Corporation of India (Hyderabad) after 40 years of service.

Amalraj, who led India and also has the rare distinction of leading all the three famous Kolkata football clubs — East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting and Mohun Bagan — says he is grateful to the FCI for giving him an opportunity to serve in the job under sports quota.

In FCI, 60-year-old Amalraj donned the role of PR officer ever since he returned to the city in 1995 from Kolkata. A highlight of his tenure in FCI was to bring in sports culture in the organisation. “I remember talking to Shivlal Yadav, former HCA secretary and BCCI president, who was also my schoolmate in Valerian Grammar School (Bolarum) and seeking his support. He gave me important assignments like manager of the Hyderabad age group teams which had the likes of Arjun Yadav, Ambati Rayudu and T.Suman,” he said.

Now, he is looking forward to start football academies in city international schools. He led the country in 1983 President’s Cup where India lost in the semi-final.