Former DPIIT Secretary joins Cyient’s Board

Digital engineering and technology company Cyient has appointed former Secretary to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Ramesh Abhishek to its Board of Directors.
Announcing the appointment of the 1982 batch IAS officer, who retired after 37 years of experience across various government departments, the company said he is one of the most eminent reformers. He played key roles in leading governance, public policy, competitiveness, regulatory and judicial reforms, policy design and implementation, intellectual property rights, investment promotion and facilitation and institution building.
In his last appointment as DPIIT Secretary, he was instrumental in facilitating and building some of the unique large-scale and most impactful initiatives of the government of India that include ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’.
Welcoming Mr. Abhishek to the Board, Cyient founder and Executive Chairman B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said “his counsel and expertise will bring energy to our board and complement Cyient’s unique proposition of design and manufacturing of products”.
On his appointment, Mr. Abhishek said, “Having served the government for over 37 years, I now look forward to supporting the Indian industry.” Cyient’s vision of supporting indigenous innovation, design, and manufacturing in critical industries is very appropriate and aligned with the government’s greater objectives, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath