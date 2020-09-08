Hyderabad

Former dargah custodian found dead

The body of former mutawalli (custodian) of the Dargah Hazrat Yusufain, Faisal Ali Shah, was found hanging at his house in Nampally, Habeebnagar police said on Tuesday.

Police said the body was found by Irfan, an employee there. The victim’s house is in a portion of the dargah, where he was said to have lived alone.

Police said Irfan called the victim’s wife, informing her of Shah’ death around 10.30 am on Tuesday. She rushed to Nampally and later approached the Habeebnagar police with a complaint.

Habeebnagar inspector P Shiva Chandra said that as per the complaint, the victim was suffering from health issues and was in a financial crisis.

Shah was removed from the position of the mutawalli by the State Waqf Board in 2014 after an inquiry.

