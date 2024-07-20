Former, current Air Force Academy commandants honoured with service medals

President Droupadi Murmu awarded 94 Distinguished Service Decorations to personnel of the armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 19. These decorations — 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs), four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSMs), two Bars to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), and 57 AVSMs — were awarded for distinguished service of exceptional order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the PVSM awardees was Air Marshal B. Chandra Sekhar, former Commandant of Air Force Academy (AFA) in Hyderabad. Incumbent Commandant of Air Force Academy Air Marshal S. Shrinivas was honoured with the AVSM.

Air Marshal B. Chandra Sekhar, a Hyderabad native and an alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), had a career as a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force, serving nearly 40 years. He contributed to modernising training and skill development during his tenure in the Training Command and the Air Force Academy.

Air Marshal S. Shrinivas took charge as the AFA Commandant on September 1, 2023. A science graduate from the NDA, he was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1987 and is a ‘Category A’ Qualified Flying Instructor. He is also qualified as second pilot on Chetak/Cheetah helicopters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.