Former corporator’s rally foiled

Mild tension prevailed in parts of the Old City when former All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Rein Bazaar corporator Khaja Bilal Ahmed tried to reach the Congress headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, along with his supporters in a motorcycle rally.

Anticipating trouble, the south zone police deployed a large number of personnel in parts of SRT Colony, Yakutpura, near Mr Ahmed’s house from where the rally was supposed to have begun.

According to south zone Deputy Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, permission was not accorded for a motorcycle rally. “Despite cautioning him (Ahmed) against the bike rally, he seemed reluctant. Some motorcycles are permitted only during Milad-un-Nabi, Hanuman Jayanthi and Sri Ramanavami. However, no motorcycle rallies are permitted for any political party,” he said.

At a press conference last week, Mr Ahmed had announced his intention of joining the Congress even as he criticised the AIMIM’s leadership. He is the third former AIMIM corporator to have jumped ship to join the Congress.