Former civic planner and heritage activist Vasant Bawa passes away

January 09, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh during the release of ‘The Nizam Between Mughals & British”’ authored by Vasant Kumar Bawa (right), in July 2016. | Photo Credit: File photo

Former civil servant and pioneering heritage activist of Hyderabad, Vasant Kumar Bawa passed away on Monday, according to family sources. He was 93 and ailing for some time.

He is survived by wife Oudesh Rani Bawa.

Born in Ferozepur in Punjab, he began his career as a sub-collector in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He helmed the State Archives when it moved into the building. He was the founder vice-chairman of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA), and was responsible for planning and executing civic norms for Hyderabad which morphed from a medieval city to an urban hub in the 70s and 80s. He was the founder of Deccan Studies journal besides writing exhaustive books on the Nizam, Salar Jung and Latin America.

He founded Asian Studies, and SPEQL. He played a key role in the first heritage documentation of Hyderabad. It was during his term that the HUDA Ford Foundation study was done by S.P. Shorey.

