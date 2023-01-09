HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former civic planner and heritage activist Vasant Bawa passes away

January 09, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh during the release of ‘The Nizam Between Mughals & British”’ authored by Vasant Kumar Bawa (right), in July 2016.

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh during the release of ‘The Nizam Between Mughals & British”’ authored by Vasant Kumar Bawa (right), in July 2016. | Photo Credit: File photo

Former civil servant and pioneering heritage activist of Hyderabad, Vasant Kumar Bawa passed away on Monday, according to family sources. He was 93 and ailing for some time.

He is survived by wife Oudesh Rani Bawa.

Born in Ferozepur in Punjab, he began his career as a sub-collector in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He helmed the State Archives when it moved into the building. He was the founder vice-chairman of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA), and was responsible for planning and executing civic norms for Hyderabad which morphed from a medieval city to an urban hub in the 70s and 80s. He was the founder of Deccan Studies journal besides writing exhaustive books on the Nizam, Salar Jung and Latin America.

He founded Asian Studies, and SPEQL. He played a key role in the first heritage documentation of Hyderabad. It was during his term that the HUDA Ford Foundation study was done by S.P. Shorey.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.