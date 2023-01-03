ADVERTISEMENT

Former CISF constable found dead in Hakimpet army jungle 

January 03, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 2017-batch constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was found dead in the Hakimpet army jungle in Jawaharnagar police limits on Tuesday.

K.Ravinder, 30, who had been serving in Rourkela, Odisha, was removed from service in 2020 for various reasons.

According to details gathered by the police, the victim’s wife Sirisha was not aware that he was removed from service. On Tuesday too, like any other day, Ravinder left home in his uniform saying he was going for duty. The family of three, including a toddler, had been living at Hakimpet for some time.

Jawaharnagar police said it received information about the man, in khaki uniform, hanging from a tree in the jungle around 4.30 p.m. The scene did not show any suspicious activity, no note could be recovered from the body, and it was preliminarily observed as suicide, police said.

Police registered the incident for further inquiry and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040-66202000)

