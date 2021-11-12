Former bureaucrat’s book launch tomorrow

HYDERABAD

Former IAS officer Jagdish Chandra Mohanty’s book “Breaking Through New Earth - A journey from humble beginnings to three decades of the Indian Administrative Service” is ready for launch at the ‘Valley of Words 2021 Literary Festival’ at MCRHRD Institute on November 14.

The 338-page book has 10 sections comprising 28 chapters, with Mr. Mohanty recounting his experiences as a bureaucrat and insights on steps to improve the quality of governance. The author says having empathy helps in better understanding of fellow beings, thereby paving the way for growth.

University of Hyderabad (UoH)’s Siddartha Satpathy, retired IAS official M. Gopala Krishna and film maker Mani Shanker will be participating in the book launch, said a press release.

