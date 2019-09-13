Ex-bureaucrat Yugandhar no more

Former bureaucrat B. N. Yugandhar, father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passed away in Hyderabad on Friday. He was 82. His wife predeceased him. A post-graduate in economics, Yugandhar was an IAS officer of the 1962 batch.

He was Secretary to the PMO between May 1995 and March 1997 during former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao’s term. He also served in the Ministry of Rural Development from March 1993 to May 1995.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his condolences. “Sri Yugandhar was a sincere, honest officer who was known for his simplicity.” The CM also recalled his services and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family, especially Nadella.

“He was instrumental in 30,000 acres passing on to farmers in Anantapur when he was the collector. The issue had festered for years with farmers tilling the land that was on paper classified as government land. Once we brought the issue to his notice, it was solved in three months,” said Poguri Chennaiah of AP Vyavasaya Vruthidarula Union.

Yugandhar wrote a couple of books and contributed his writings to others. Among them are Land Reforms in AP, Readings in Decentralised Planning and Three Essays on Constitutional Morality. “He is a role model for young officers,” said BP Acharya.