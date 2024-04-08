Former Bodhan MLA’s son Raheel Amir arrested, remanded to 14 days judicial custody

April 08, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Panjagutta police arrested former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir’s son Raheel Aamir. He was remanded to 14 day judicial custody by a local court on Monday morning, said the officials.

“As per the court orders, he surrendered himself in the police station here on Sunday night. We produced him in the court and he was sent to 14 days of judicial remand,” said the Inspector of Panjagutta police, Bandari Shobhan. The Inspector refuted the online reports claiming that he was nabbed from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

Raheel Aamir has been absconding after he escaped from custody in Panjagutta police station following his involvement in an accident reported during the wee hours of December 24, 2023. Police said that he was allegedly drunk driving when he rammed a luxury car into the police barricade placed on the road opposite Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet.

Meanwhile, for his involvement in an attempt to frame Raheel’s driver as the accused in the case, the then Panjagutta Police Inspector Durga Rao was placed under suspension. After Rao ‘absconded’ on January 29, city police officials nabbed him from Guntakal Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh on February 5. However, the court granted conditional bail to Durga Rao and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

In a follow up to this, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner issued orders transferring 85 staffers of Panjagutta Police Station, including Sub Inspectors, Assistant Sub Inspectors, Home Guards and Constables. The staff strength of the police station is 139.

A lookout circular (LOC) was also issued against the former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir, his son Raheel Aamir and two others by the West Zone police of Hyderabad in February. Raheel was also involved in the accident reported at road number 45 of Jubilee Hills which killed a toddler in March, 2022.