Former bank manager, legal adviser held

The Central Crime Station of the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday announced the apprehension of two persons, including a former senior employee of a bank, for allegedly cheating the same bank and sanctioning a loan of ₹1.8 crore after allegedly accepting falsified documents.
According to the police, the accused are Rudra Shankar Mohapatra, then chief manager of Bank of Maharashtra, and V Narsingh Rao, a legal adviser.
Police said G. Niranjan allegedly colluded with Satish Kolluru, Vodde Krishna, Vodde Laxminarayana and Vodde Prabhakar to prepare the fake documents.
‘Deliberate act’
Police said that Niranjan applied for a Cash Credit Loan offered by the Bank of Maharashtra by producing questionable documents.
Rudra Shankar Mohapatra, who was chief manager then, allegedly sanctioned the loan. This was done allegedly based on a report of V Narsingh Rao. Police said that after investigation it was found that he had done so deliberately.
On Monday, Rudra Shankar Mohapatra and V Narsingh Rao were produced before a local court for judicial remand.
Police said G. Niranjan, Vodde Krishna, Vodde Laxminarayana and Vodde Prabhakar were already arrested.
