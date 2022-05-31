Formation Day fete at Kothaguem

The Singareni Seva Samithi organised various games including musical chairs competitions for women in Kothagudem town on Tuesday in connection with the Telangana State Formation Day slated for June 2.

The CER club in the coal town played host to a variety of popular sport events and exciting competitions on the occasion, sources said.

Prizes will be presented to the winners of the sports competitions at the State Formation Day ceremony to be held in the coal town on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Finance, PAW) N Balram on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the State Formation Day main function scheduled to be held at Prakasam stadium in Kothagudem on June 2.

The SCCL management lined up a slew of cultural programmes featuring film and TV actors to mark the mega ceremony.

The SCCL officials made arrangements to install giant LED screens and sound systems at the stadium grounds to conduct the fete on a grand scale.