‘Form a model to improve towns’

HYDERABAD

28 July 2020 23:51 IST

Decentralisation is meant to provide good governance, says K. T. Rama Rao

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the officials of Urban Local Bodies to prepare a development model with focus on improving basic amenities to people.

Holding a review meeting on the ULBs in erstwhile Adilabad district here, along with Minister for Endowments and Law A. Indrakaran Reddy, he said the basic idea behind the decentralisation of administration by carving out new districts, municipal bodies, mandals and gram pachayats was to provide good governance. Several new ULBs were formed in the State for faster and better development of towns.

Mr. Rama Rao asked the officials of the ULBs in erstwhile Adilabad district to focus on improvement of roads, drinking water supply and sanitation for a better quality of life. He told the officials to discharge all the duties as provided for in the new Municipal Act.

Asking them to take up plantation in towns on a large scale, Mr. Rama Rao said at least 10% of the green budget shoul be spent on development of park (lung spaces). Every municipal body should have veg and non-veg integrated model markets, graveyards, sports facilities, animal welfare centres and monitor disposal of biological and biomedical waste, construction/demolition wastage.

Further, the Minister instructed the officials to ensure regular supply of shoes, uniforms and masks to the sanitation staff, pay wages to them in time and construct public toilets in the ratio of one per every thousand population and 50% of the them must of she toilets.

Government Whip Balka Suman, MP Venkatesh Netha, legislators Jogu Ramanna, Koneru Konappa, N. Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, Ch. Vithal Reddy, A. Rekha Shyam Naik, Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Aravind Kumar, Director of MA&UD Satyanarayana, District Collectors Musharaf Ali Farooqi, Sikta Patnaik, Bharathi Holikere and Sandeep Kumar Jha, and municipal chairpersons and commissioners attended the meeting.