Forlorn death in times of COVID-19

The impact of the spread of COVID-19 followed by a prolonged lockdown seems to have an equal bearing on both the rich and the poor in certain aspects, particularly when it comes to funeral. Even if a rich person dies, hardly a dozen people are attending the last rites though the government restricted it to 20. Same is the case with the poor.

The death and funeral of Mahalinga Raju (44), a hamali, working at the railway station here was a disturbing incident as none turned up to claim his body. Hailing from Eedgaon in Nirmal town, Raju used to stay in a dingy hut set up on the premises of Gandhi Ganj here, all alone. He would live on the food served by donors. He was sick for some time now.

As foul smell started emanating from his dwelling, the police went up to it only to see him dead. However, no one came forward to move or shift his body to the hospital. At last, one local youth who performs rites to unclaimed bodies wrapped up the body in a mat and took it to the hospital on his bicycle for post-mortem examination. He later performed the last rites on Monday , according to police.