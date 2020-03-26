Forgotten heroes of battle against COVID-19

Paslawath Satyam’s day begins at 5 a.m. daily. He downs a cup of steaming ‘chai’ at the roadside tea shop, before taking out his SAT (Swachh Auto Tipper) vehicle — sanitised nomenclature for the mini-garbage truck.

Since then, he and his wife Kamala make rounds of the 300 buildings allotted to him in Abhyudaya Nagar colony, collect garbage, segregate, take out the plastic which they can re-sell, and dump the rest at the designated transfer station.

By the time they are finished, the clock strikes noon, till when they would not have eaten even a morsel.

“In fact, nowadays, we have to forgo our morning tea, as the tea stalls are often closed due to the lockdown. We do not eat anything while on duty, and have lunch only after we reach home and wash ourselves thoroughly,” says Satyam.

This cardinal rule of personal hygiene alone is what seems to be protecting around 3,000 garbage collectors in the city during the COVID-19 time, when they still have to venture out no matter what.

“We too get scared listening to the news about coronavirus. Who wouldn’t? But we cannot sit at home on that pretext, because if we do, garbage will pile up in all streets, and resident welfare associations will complain endlessly,” says G. Chinna Rangaswamy, another garbage collector in Cantonment area who covers Sripuri colony of Kakaguda near Kharkhana.

“Despite exercising extreme caution to remain safe while collecting garbage, we nevertheless have this feeling in one corner of the mind that death might strike us any day,” he says. After the lockdown, thankfully, they have stopped rummaging through the trash for plastic, as there wouldn’t be any buyer.

GHMC, which has provided hazmat suits to its disaster response forces while spraying disinfectant, and supplied the sanitation staff with masks and gloves, has left the garbage collectors to their fate.

With no protective gear, hand kerchiefs double up as masks, and plastic sheets are improvised as shoes.

While not employed with GHMC, all the SAT drivers-cum-owners are under the control of the corporation’s Sanitation wing, by virtue of being at the primary level of garbage collection.

Vegetable vendors and grocery stores have taken the opportunity of lockdown to jack up the prices, but the same luxury is not available to these unsung heroes, without whom a day does not pass for the city.

“I take ₹ 70 per month from each household, and if I have to climb upstairs to collect, it will be ₹100. Last time when we asked the RWAs to hike the price, they complained to the GHMC, and we were dissuaded by the Sanitation officials,” Satyam says. The price per household too is not standardised across the city and varies based on the locality.

“We must work against odds, because that’s our livelihood. We are not salaried employees to work from home,” says Satyam.