Hyderabad

Foresters told to follow rescue protocol

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shoba, through a video conference on Saturday, alerted the foresters across the State to the need to follow wildlife protocols while protecting wild animals. Rescue operations should be carried out without any harm to animals and keeping in view the safety of public and staff. Mock drills have been ordered by PCCF in all wildlife divisions to ensure protocol.

Directions by the PCCF come on the heels of a botched-up rescue operation in Marriguda on May 28, in which a leopard died after being rescued by teams from the Nehru Zoological Park and the Forest department.

Due to severe summer and effects of the lockdown, wild animals were being spotted increasingly in the neighbourhoods, the PCCF observed.

Ms. Shoba also reviewed the preparations for sixth phase of Harith Haaram programme for afforestation, and issued necessary instructions to the officials. She asked the forest officials to personally visit the villages and ensure the availability of seedlings.

They will be participating in the Palle Pragathi programme in the first week of June and will be creating awareness on the World Environment Day on June 5.

