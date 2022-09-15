Forest roads, podu issues take centre stage at review meeting

Addressing a review meeting on the progress of roads in the district, Telangana Minister for Forests and Environment A. Indrakaran Reddy promised to visit New Delhi and discuss the issue with Central government officials for expediting permissions. File photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy described permissions required from the National Board for Wildlife as a roadblock for the road network sought to be developed for remote villages in the joint Adilabad district.

Addressing a review meeting on the progress of roads in the district, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy promised to visit New Delhi and discuss the issue with Central government officials for expediting permissions.

He directed the State forest officials to speed up road building to Adivasi hamlets in the district, within the purview of the Forest and Environment related laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the meeting convened with legislators from the erstwhile Adilabad district along with Special Chief Secretary A.Santhi Kumari, PCCF R.M. Dobriyal, the Minister asked Engineering wing officials to discuss the works with Forest department officials at the proposal stage. Detailed discussions should be carried out on the objections raised by the Forest department, followed by a study to arrive at reasonable ways to overcome them.

Together, the officials should try to obtain forest permissions without delay, he suggested. He said the government is committed to the mission of laying roads to unconnected villages.

Legislators who attended the meeting, including Jogu Ramanna, Koneru Konappa, Vithal Reddy, Rekha Shyam Nayak, Diwakar Rao, Atram Sakku, Rathod Bapu Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, and Dande Vithal, brought issues faced by villagers due to lack of roads to the notice of the Minister and officials.

Mr.Indrakaran Reddy, who presided over the meeting in his capacity as the district coordination committee chairman, also discussed the issue of “podu” lands with the legislators, and said the government is attempting to balance it with forest protection.

He discussed measures required for constitution of district, mandal, and village panchayat level committees, inspection of podu lands and forest protection.

Forest limits need to be demarcated without leaving any scope for doubt by these committees, and foolproof measures should be taken to protect forest lands from future encroachments, he said.

Scrutiny of claims on the podu lands, estimation of encroached forest lands, opportunities and resources at district level for resolution of the issues, and other such issues came up for discussion at the meeting. Mr.Indrakaran Reddy urged the MLAs to identify beneficiaries in a transparent manner irrespective of politics, so that poorest of the poor benefit.