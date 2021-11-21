Forest officials step up vigil to track tiger

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

21 November 2021 23:40 IST

Forest officials stepped up vigil at the Danda Gundala forest area in Yellandu mandal to keep a tab on the movement of an elusive tiger, which is on the move in the reserve forest area, straddling Tekulapally and Yellandu mandals, for the last few days.

Sources said that the forest sleuths mounted a vigil in the forest areas of Danda Gundala and Komuraram in Yellandu mandal after a picture of the tiger crossing the road at Andugulagudem village in Tekulapally mandal went viral on social media on Sunday evening.

The tiger is believed to have entered into the district from neighbouring Mulugu district a week ago and is on the move in the forest areas spanning the Yedulla Bayyaram and Tekulapally mandals since then.

The forest department pressed into service special teams to track the movement of the tiger and create awareness among cattle grazers in the habitations along forest fringes about precautions to ensure the safety of forest dwellers as well as the tiger.