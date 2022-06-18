Forest Minister holds talks with agitating students at RGUKT in Basar

June 18, 2022 21:54 IST

Students seek concrete assurance from CMO

Even as the ongoing stir by the students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district entered the fifth day on Saturday, Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy held talks with the agitating students at the university campus on Saturday evening to end the deadlock.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Vice Chairman V. Venkat Ramana and the district authorities were present in the meeting, sources said.

Though sources in the University claimed that the meeting ended on a positive note paving the way for likely resumption of the classes for the six-year integrated course from Monday, the representatives of the student governing council insisted that they would call off the agitation only after receiving concrete assurances in writing from the Chief Minister’s Office.

At the meeting, some of the agitated students reportedly pointed out that the earlier assurances given by the authorities to appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor and deploy women cops on the campus still remained unfulfilled.

They reiterated their appeal to the State government to heed to their genuine demands, including provision of requisite amenities and laptops, appointment of adequate faculty members, renovation of the hostel building and upgradation of library, among others.

Undeterred by intermittent rain, the agitated students squatted on the premises of the campus holding umbrellas to press for their 12-point charter of demands as part of the ongoing sit-in protests from dawn to dusk on Saturday.