Forest Martyrs Day observed

Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakran Reddy paid rich tributes to the martyrs in the Forest Department on the occasion of Forest Martyrs Day, and recalled their sacrifices.

Observing the day at the Nehru Zoological Park on Friday, Mr.Indrakaran Reddy said since 1984, 21 officers of various cadres have sacrificed their lives for protection of forests and wildlife.

He lauded the excellent services by the officers and staff during the pandemic, and expressed regret at demise of few officials due to COVID-19.

He called upon everyone to protect the forest resources for ourselves and future generations.

Forest Department personnel were asked to utilise the technology in protection of the resources.

A statement from the department informed that during the year 2019-20, the department has booked 6,721 cases where timber worth ₹5.64 crore has been confiscated and compounding fee of ₹10.61 crore has been collected.

A total of 1,564 vehicles have been seized.

Besides, timber worth ₹3.42 crore has been confiscated where the accused remained unidentified, and transported to government timber depots. A total of 668 encroachment cases have been booked.

In order to strengthen the department, 67 forest range officers, 90 forest section officers, 1857 forest beat officers are being recruited.

Special Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, PCCF R. Sobha, Forest Development Corporation’s Vice-Chairman and MD Raghuveer and others attended the programme.