Forest fire prevention and control discussed

Meeting of the State-level monitoring committee on forest fire prevention and management, which was held on Tuesday in Aranya Bhavan, discussed the modalities and preparedness of fire prevention in forests. The preparatory meeting was held ahead of the 2020-21 Fire Season which begins from January next.

The meeting discussed preparedness of the field staff in tackling fire accidents in high and medium fire vulnerable areas in the state, after receiving alerts from the Forest Survey of India.

Since a majority of fires occur from January onwards, the field staff are being directed towards timely fire fighting measures, apart from deployment of quick response teams in vulnerable areas. All fire prevention activities are being taken up on priority, including creation and maintenance of fire lines, removal of fire hazardous material, intensive patrolling and involving local villagers, a statement from the department informed.

Awareness campaigns will be taken up in coming months to sensitise the field staff as well as local villagers, especially shepherds, it said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and head of forest forces R.Sobha has released a new dedicated helpline number (98033-38666) to receive any kind of information related to fire and other incidents.

This is in addition to regular crime control toll free helpline at 1800-425-5364 which can also be used by the public to provide any information, including complaints, the statement said.