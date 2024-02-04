GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest dept. moots conservation reserve in Tadoba-Kawal tiger corridor

Once approved in principle, the proposal will have to be discussed and approved in the State Board for Wildlife

February 04, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

The Telangana Forest Department is considering the proposal for declaring the areas constituting the tiger corridor between the Tadoba-Andhrari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra and the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Mancherial district of Telangana State as a Conservation Reserve, with the aim to improve security and surveillance.

Conservation and community reserves are two more protected areas appended to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 in 2002, in addition to Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park. As per the Section 36(A) of the Act, the State government may declare any areas owned by it, particularly in areas adjacent to the national parks and sanctuaries and those areas which link one protected area with another, as conservation reserve for protecting landscapes, seascapes, flora and fauna and their habitat.

“The 1,200-square-kilometre corridor between Tadoba and Kawal is a fit case for declaration as conservation reserve because it has become the haven for spillover tiger population from Maharashtra. We have already made a request to the State government, and got a positive response,” said an official under the condition of anonymity.

Once approved in principle, the proposal will have to be discussed and approved in the State Board for Wildlife. The key issue in declaration of a conservation reserve is the precondition of having consultation with the local communities. Considering the troubled relations between the foresters and the local communities in the corridor area, it might prove to be a Herculean task for the government to conduct public consultation without protests.

Recently, two tigers were found dead in close proximity of each other in Kagaznagar mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, and officials suspect poisoning by local villagers as the likely cause. Three persons, including a minor, were nabbed after preliminary investigation, all of them local tribals.

The Act stipulates constitution of a conservation reserve management committee in which membership is to be provided to one representative from each village panchayat in whose jurisdiction the reserve is located. Three representatives from non-government organisations and one representative each from the departments of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, besides the member-secretary who will be the representative from the Forest or Wildlife wing will constitute the other members.

“We need to take the local communities into confidence by assuring them livelihoods through eco-tourism activities. We have a successful model of eco-tourism with community participation in Amrabad Tiger Reserve, which can be replicated here. Movement of tourists in the key areas of the forest will also help better protection by warding off illegal poaching and smuggling activities,” says the official.

Related Topics

wildlife / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.