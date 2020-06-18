Forest College and Research Institute gets recognition

Telangana Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) won A+ Category Institute recognition from the Central government for maintaining the highest standards in forest education and research.

The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), which examines the Forest Colleges, their standard of education and facilities, has given the coveted recognition.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the officials of the Forest Department, college management, staff and students and said it is good validation for the efforts put in by the State government.

The decision to set up FCRI was taken by the Chief Minister in the initial days of State formation with an objective to give more importance to the protection of forests and environment. It was his directive that the Forest College should be on par with the Mettupaleyam College in Tamil Nadu.

The college was started in 2015 with the first batch of four-year B.Sc (Forestry) course.

The final year students would complete their course this year. The college moved to its own campus with state-of-the art facilities and hostels in December 2019 at Mulugu, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The college is also offering two-year M.Sc (Forestry) course and three year Ph.D course. Initially, admission into B.Sc course was based on Intermediate marks but later on the basis of the Eamcet rankings.

The college signed MoUs with Columbia University and Auburn University. The Auburn University offered a free M.Sc seat recently to a girl student from this college.

With the A+ recognition now, the college may get more national and international recognition. There will also be an opportunity to collaborate with other institutions in the academics and research, according to a release.