Hyderabad

Forest AI grand challenge winner announced

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 09, 2022 21:29 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:29 IST

Think Evolve Consultancy is winner of the Forest AI Grand Challenge that Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) had organised in partnership with Capgemini to foster innovation for the Telangana Forest Department using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The winning startup receives mentoring support and up to ₹20 lakh award from Capgemini towards implementation of a pilot project with the Forest Department, T-AIM said in a statement on Tuesday, declaring the winner.

Launched in April, the challenge aimed to gather detailed, large-scale knowledge about the estimated number, location and range-specific (movement) behaviour of animals in the forest region using AI. Open to innovators from across the country, the challenge received 59 applications. A total of 12 startups were given an opportunity to build a Proof of Concept and three received the opportunity to present solutions to a jury comprising experts in technology and wildlife.

The initiative is in the true spirit of open innovation and collaboration. “I am thrilled to see industry, startups and government come together for this excellent initiative led by T-AIM,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, congratulating the startup for presenting a novel AI-based solution for the Forest Department.

