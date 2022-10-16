Foreign nationals arrested for cheating women on Instagram 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 00:50 IST

Hyderabad city police’s cyber-crime wing arrested two foreign nationals from Delhi for allegedly cheating women via social media app, Instagram.

Allote Peter, a Ghana national, and Romance Joshua of Nigeria befriended women on Instagram allegedly to extract money, said police.

According to a complaint by a woman from Begumpet, one of them introduced himself as Oscar Leone, a doctor from the United States, and later initiated chats over WhatsApp. The accused later told the woman that he was sending a gift parcel to her which will contain gold jewellery, electronic gadgets and some cash for her.

Subsequently, his associate called the woman and introduced himself as a Customs official from the airport and demanded her to pay customs tax for the gifts she received. The woman believing it to be true paid about ₹2.2 lakh as various charges.

The cyber-crime police’s interrogation with the accused revealed that they visited Delhi on student visa, created fake profiles on Instagram and Facebook using unknown profile pictures and sent friend requests to women. They initiated chats with mobile numbers starting with +1 and +44 country code to deceive the victims, to ultimately lure and cheat them.

