Foreign currency seized at Hyderabad airport

A Dubai-bound passenger who was trying to smuggle foreign currency equivalent to ₹13 lakhs was apprehended by the sleuths of Central Industrial Security Force at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on the morning of November 8.

Acting on the suspicious movement, around 7 a.m. the intelligence officials of CISF apprehended Syed Khalid (36) (Passport No. T4758058), to IIDT Random XBIS and screened his baggage at the international departure. They identified suspicious images and upon the physical check, they found 65,000 Saudi Riyals concealed between the clothes of his cabin luggage.

Syed Khalid was scheduled to fly on FlyDubai flight no. FZ-440 at 10:20 a.m.

At 7:30 a.m., the accused passenger along with the detected foreign currency and his belongings was handed over to RGIA Customs officials for further investigation. “After a detailed enquiry, a case was booked against Khalid, and he was released at about 9.30 a.m,” a source informed The Hindu.