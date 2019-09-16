Foreign currency seized at Hyderabad airport

The sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on September 15 night apprehended an Abu Dhabi-bound passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, and seized foreign currencies equivalent to over ₹8.57 lakh from his possession.

The passenger, Habeeb Ali Alkaf, who was scheduled to fly on Etihad flight No. EY 0277, was caught during security check with the currency in a carton.

While scanning the baggage, officials at the security check of the international departure identified suspicious images and upon physical check they found 45,000 Saudi Riyals concealed inside the box.

When the passenger in question failed to submit valid documents for the currency in his possession, he was handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit of the Hyderabad Airport customs for further investigation.