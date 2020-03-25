For them, the day starts in the wee hours

K. Ramesh is a paper agent in the district headquarters. He has engaged some 20 boys to distribute newspapers. Before lockdown the papers used to come by 3 a.m., but now it has been advanced by an hour. However, some boys have skipped their duties as parents are not allowing them to deliver newspapers due to rumours that papers also can carry coronavirus. Some subscribers are also calling the agent not to supply papers till further notice. They want to have papers only after carona is over.

In the past, the paper agents used to sell papers in counters and now they are completely closed, thereby piling up papers. Milkman M Raghu has a different experience. At morning sometimes police are not allowing him to move on the roads. Hence he has been trying to find out alternative routes to reach the consumers. He has been completing his job before 7 a.m. by which the roads are busy with the presence of police

For the police it was almost round-the-clock duty. They are working in shifts and at any given time, even during midnight. “We are doing almost 18 hours’ duty. None of them is feeling pressure as they say, “We are sure that we are fighting with a much bigger problem - arresting the spread of coronavirus,” said K. Srinkanth, Sub-Inspector, Sangareddy (Rural).