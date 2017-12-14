For the love of Telugu

A three-decade fight for Telugu may not have seen much success, but his will to continue has not changed an ounce.

Swamy Ponnala Gouri Shankar, who hails from Hyderabad, began his cycling tour of 300 km to promote the cause of Telugu from Ganugapur in Gulbarga district in Karnataka, which is expected to reach the City of Pearls on Thursday night. With the World Telugu Conference to begin on Friday, his cycling tour assumes significance.

Mobile accommodation

Clad in saffron kurta and lungi, his cycle serves as a mobile accommodation as he carries all his belongings in it, including a tent and an air pump.

“I have been fighting for Telugu language since three decades, and I have even cycled all the way to Delhi a decade ago demanding classical language status for Telugu. Then I had met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the then Union Minister D. Purandareswari and had put forward the same demand,” Mr. Gouri Shankar told The Hindu, during a brief break in his tour while he was passing by Sangareddy.

Administrative language

He said that his another demand was to make Telugu the administrative language in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“When almost all the States have their local languages as the administrative language, why not in TS and A.P.?” he asked, stating that the misconception that Telugu-educated youth would not get jobs should be removed. Those who work outside the Telugu States should learn other languages to sustain there, but not those who work here.