For now, GHMC is only against CAA

Confusion prevailed over GHMC Council’s resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the general body meeting on Saturday, due to a volte-face on NRC later by GHMC authorities.

During the session post lunch, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin moved the resolution, through an impassioned plea to the council members.

Mr. Fasiuddin said both CAA and NRC threatened India’s democratic fabric and secular principles, and urged the council to pass the resolution. He was seconded by former mayor and sitting corporator Majid Hussain, who said people, including women and students, were coming out in protest against the unpopular move by the Centre. The resolution was hailed as the first ever in the country passed by a municipal corporation.

Mr.Majid Hussain wished that GHMC should become the first ever corporation and Bonthu Ram Mohan the first ever Mayor to have passed such a resolution against a Central government’s enactment. He thanked the TRS MPs for setting an example by opposing the CAA.

Corporators Jagadish Goud, S.Swarnalatha Reddy, and MLC M. S. Prabhakar spoke in support of the resolution, which was passed unanimously by the council, after a formal announcement by Mr. Ram Mohan, who mentioned both CAA and NRC during his address.

However, confusion prevailed over the resolution later, with GHMC officials as well as Mr. Ram Mohan quickly retracting from NRC about which a decision by the State government is still pending. Mr. Ram Mohan, through a telephonic conversation, confirmed that the resolution was only against the CAA.

Confusion confounded

Member of Parliament and AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that the resolution was adopted against National Population Register, which only confounded the confusion.