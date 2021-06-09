For early detection and treatment of Mucormycosis

HYDERABAD

09 June 2021 21:31 IST

A Mucormycosis Early Detection Centere was launched by MaxiVision Eye Hospitals group at its Somajiguda branch here to identify the fungal infection in its initial stage. Early diagnosis and treatment of the fungal infection help save lives and prevent it from turning lethal.

A team of doctors including an opthalmologist, ENT specialist and microbiologist examine patients for presence of Mucormycosis. If the fungal infection is detected, the team of doctors will check the severity. Patients are referred to government hospitals where treatment is offered free of cost.

Founder and co-chairman of the hospital group, Kasu Prasad Reddy said Mucormycosis is an aggressive fungal infection, acquired primarily via inhalation of fungal spores in hosts with weak immunity or through direct entry during trauma.

Some of the common symptoms are nasal discharge and stiffness, black discolouration of the nose, toothache, jaw pain, prolonged fever, headache, and facial edema (swelling). Swelling, pain in and around eyes, and thick discharge from eyes are some other symptoms.

Stating that the fungal infection can severely affect eyes, doctors have urged people, who recently recovered from COVID, to consult an eye specialist and get checked if they experience discharge from eyes.

Medical director of the hospitals, Anil Kumar said some of the ways to prevent Mucormycosis is by avoiding repeated use of cloth masks without sterilisation or washing and consumption rotten vegetables and fruits, cleaning air conditioners and cooler filters regularly, keeping surroundings clean to avoid fungal growth in clothes, vegetables, furniture etc., and keeping blood sugar levels in check, using antibiotics, anti-fungals, steroids and other medicines judiciously.