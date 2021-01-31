For complete elimination of leprosy

LEPRA India set to intensify campaign to raise awareness in Anti-Leprosy Week

That leprosy is alive and thriving in India is evident from the fact that 60 % of the global cases are registered in our country. A case is diagnosed every 5-6 minutes, of which 10 % are children. Explaining the surge, Prasant Kumar Naik, Chief Executive, LEPRA India says, “When the cases fell below 1 % per 10,000 population, the government of India declared the disease as ‘eliminated’, and we became complacent, which led to the disease making a comeback in the States like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and overall, spiking the numbers.’

Initiated by French humanitarian Raoul Follereau in 1953 to coincide with Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary on January 30, Anti-Leprosy Week is celebrated on the last Sunday in January. At the forefront is LEPRA India, a non-governmental organisation set up in 1989 and headquartered in Secunderabad.

Figuring it out

Leprosy — renamed as Hansen’s disease after Norwegian scientist Gerthard Henrik Armuer Hansen — is a slow-growing bacterium called Mycobacterium leprae that attacks the nerves, leading to loss of sensation. Unlike the common belief, leprosy doesn’t cause disfigurement and disability, explains Naik.

Admitting it’s called ‘poor people’s disease, Naik says the lack of a nutritious diet and living in an unhygienic environment with no proper health facilities makes the marginalised more susceptible to the disease.

“The stigma and discrimination are far more damaging,” says Naik, adding, “This is a completely curable and the least infectious disease in the world but the misconception around leprosy is very high.”

LEPRA, which primarily works towards identifying the cases faced a slight setback during the pandemic where the health workers couldn’t go out much but Naik feels because this is a disease that spreads slowly, a drastic spike may not have occurred. Naik feels a subject on leprosy should be brought back in medical colleges. “Most doctors in corporate hospitals cannot detect the disease, it’s the leprosy-trained health worker from his ramshackle place who can identify. There’s no dearth of resources but nobody has the knowledge,” rues Naik.

LEPRA’s role

LEPRA’s two-phase work module involves more of morbidity management, reducing disability and providing life-long support and finding and arresting the diseases quickly so that it doesn’t lead to disability and spread. “A good diet can reduce disability. Leprosy is not the disease of the bones but the nerves, hence we need specialised physiotherapists. Reconstructive surgery (RCS) is another element in the entire process of treatment. Sivananda Rehabilitation Home in Kukatpally is the biggest facility in India that takes up RCS free of cost for leprosy patients,” adds Naik

A former Mining Engineer, Naik has been a successful entrepreneur before “stumbling on the NGOs” as he puts it.