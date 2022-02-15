For a bird’s eye view of the historic Medaram jatara

Telangana Tourism dept. offering paragliding, hot air balloon rides

The Sammakka Sarakka jatara site in Medaram village of Mulugu district in February 2020. The jatara is one of the biggest tribal festivals in the country, celebrated once in two years. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

To pep up the festive fervour, the Telangana Tourism department has made arrangements for paragliding and hot air balloon ride in Medaram to allow adventure enthusiasts have an aerial ride experience during the four-day Sammakka Saralamma jatara starting on Wednesday.

The department has tied up with a Rajasthan-based firm to operate paragliding and hot air balloon rides in Medaram of Mulugu district till February 20, sources in the department said.

Helicopter services have also been introduced in association with Thumby Aviation Pvt. Ltd., for devotees wishing to attend the jatara.

Medaram helicopter service will be operated from Hanamkonda to Medaram till February 20. Price per seat has been fixed at ₹19,999 (round trip).

A helicopter joy ride has also been introduced in Medaram for which ₹3,700 will be charged per seat and the duration of the ride will be seven to eight minutes.

Helicopter charter services have also been planned between Karimnagar and Medaram (₹75,000 per person), Hyderabad and Medaram (₹75,000 per person) and Mahabubnagar and Medaram (₹1 lakh), sources added.

Further details can be had over phone numbers 94003-99999 and 98805-05905 or by visiting ‘www.helitaxii.com’.