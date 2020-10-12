Football coach Antony no more

HYDERABAD

‘The biggest loss will be for the young talent of Cantonment belt’

It was a bleak Sunday for the football fraternity of the twin cities with Telangana Football Association (TFA) vice-president S. Antony passing away after prolonged illness. He was 69 and is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Popularly known as Tony, the Trimulgherry resident was counted among one of the most dedicated coaches and promoters of the sport. Through the Shastri Soccer Club and financial support by Prem of Sachdev Sports, he organised tournaments right through the phase when the State football association was dormant for close to two decades since ‘90s.

Tony spent time, energy and money, often from his own pocket, to scout talent in the vicinity of Trimulgherry in a selfless manner despite being denied a position on the then Andhra Pradesh Football Association executive committee, which according to former international P.P. Surender Kumar alias Gopi was simple proof, if needed, of this gentleman’s commitment and passion for the sport.

For five decades, he was regularly hosting a minimum of five tournaments and coaching camps every year for different age groups and consistently ensured that there was an inter-school tournament. A former State player himself, he knew what the young talent needed and was also a successful coach at St. Andrews School. “The sport will be poorer without Tony and the biggest loss will be for the young talent of Cantonment belt for they will miss the caring touch of this wonderful human being who produced about 60 national players,” Gopi said.

Former India football captain Victor Amalraj, TFA president Mohd. Ali Rafat, secretary G. Palguna, former internationals Aleem Khan, SBH coach E. Shaam were among those who expressed condolences.