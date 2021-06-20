Foot over-bridges in city to take longer

HYDERABAD

20 June 2021 23:27 IST

Lack of response for tender invitations, delays in utility shifting affecting work

Enormous delay plagues the construction of pedestrian facilities such as foot over-bridges (FOBs) in the city, first due to lack of response for tender invitations, and later for delays in utility shifting and other issues pertaining to right of way.

The number of FOBs have been trimmed from the earlier 52 which were to be taken up simultaneously by various departments including GHMC and HMDA. Though orders were issued by the government for construction of all the 52, only 36 of them have been taken up in the first phase, at an estimated cost of close to ₹120 crore.

More than a year after the FOBs were finalised, they are yet to take shape fully. Only half the number have been grounded, officials inform.

However, the structures will be fast-tracked henceforth, as the hindrances have been cleared, they assure. Utility shifting has been the major roadblock for construction of the FOBs at several places. Overhead electrical lines, underground cables and drinking water pipelines had to be removed before the work could be started.

Objections raised

“Besides, several shop owners are raising objections for the construction, as it would distort their shop facades. They are approaching courts and obtaining stay orders,” an official shared.

As far as utilities are concerned, the hindrances have been cleared and several of the FOBs could take off in near future, he said. However, FOBs proposed with escalator facility will have to wait further to be fully equipped.

“The escalators will have to arrive from Pune, and due to lockdown, it has been delayed. They will be constructed nevertheless, with the scope of installing the escalators at later date. All the FOBs will have elevators,” the official informed. As per the proposal, maximum number of flyovers, 10 each have been planned in LB Nagar Zone, and Serilingampally Zone, which are seeing a lot of development and traffic issues in the city.

Five each are to come up in Secunderabad and Charminar zones, four in Khairatabad, and two in Kukatpally zones. Four agencies have been chosen for the project through tenders.

From June/July up to October/November this year, GHMC aims to complete construction of 23 FOBs.