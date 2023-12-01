ADVERTISEMENT

Foolproof security in place at strongrooms in Karimnagar

December 01, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Tight security arrangements, including round-the-clock CCTV camera surveillance, are in place at strongrooms in SRR Government Arts and Science College in Karimnagar.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which were used in Thursday’s Assembly elections in Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Choppadandi and Manakondur Assembly constituencies, are stored in the designated strongrooms guarded by the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and police round-the-clock.

Karimnagar Collector and the District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy, Election Commission General Observers C.R. Prasanna and M.R. Ravi Kumar on Friday inspected the strongrooms.

The counting of votes polled in the four segments of the district will take place at the designated counting centre here on December 3.

