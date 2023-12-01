HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foolproof security in place at strongrooms in Karimnagar

December 01, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Tight security arrangements, including round-the-clock CCTV camera surveillance, are in place at strongrooms in SRR Government Arts and Science College in Karimnagar.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which were used in Thursday’s Assembly elections in Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Choppadandi and Manakondur Assembly constituencies, are stored in the designated strongrooms guarded by the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and police round-the-clock.

Karimnagar Collector and the District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy, Election Commission General Observers C.R. Prasanna and M.R. Ravi Kumar on Friday inspected the strongrooms.

The counting of votes polled in the four segments of the district will take place at the designated counting centre here on December 3.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.