ADVERTISEMENT

Food stall operator murdered near railway station in Warangal

August 30, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Mills Colony Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the assailants.

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

A 38-year-old food stall operator at the Warangal railway station was brutally murdered allegedly by a group of migrant hawkers at Shiva Nagar in Warangal shortly after Tuesday midnight (August 29.)

“The deceased was identified as Nazeer, a resident of Shiva Nagar, who had a rowdy-sheet against him at the Mills Colony Police Station in Warangal,” police said.

Nazeer was beaten to death allegedly by some migrant hawkers from Uttar Pradesh following a heated altercation he had with them over ‘money matters’, in front of their rented rooms at Shiva Nagar just after midnight.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased is survived by his wife and four children. The Mills Colony Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the assailants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US