Food stall operator murdered near railway station in Warangal

August 30, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - WARANGAL

A 38-year-old food stall operator at the Warangal railway station was brutally murdered allegedly by a group of migrant hawkers at Shiva Nagar in Warangal shortly after Tuesday midnight (August 29.)

“The deceased was identified as Nazeer, a resident of Shiva Nagar, who had a rowdy-sheet against him at the Mills Colony Police Station in Warangal,” police said.

Nazeer was beaten to death allegedly by some migrant hawkers from Uttar Pradesh following a heated altercation he had with them over ‘money matters’, in front of their rented rooms at Shiva Nagar just after midnight.

The deceased is survived by his wife and four children. The Mills Colony Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the assailants.