Food Safety teams uncovers hygiene violations at Hyderabad sweet shops ahead of Deepavali

As the festive season of Deepavali approaches, sweet shops across Hyderabad have been drawing large crowds. In an effort to ensure food safety, the Task Force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections in the Ameerpet area of Hyderabad on Thursday (on October 24, 2024). The inspections revealed hygiene violations at several popular sweet shops.

Delhi Mithai Wala was found lacking essential documentation, such as medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports. Additionally, the shop did not have a FOSTAC-trained supervisor on-site. The inspectors noted that the doors and windows were not equipped with insect-proof screens, and expired food items - including peanuts and pan matri - were discovered in the kitchen. Unlabelled curd and milk were stored, while sugar bags were placed directly on the floor, violating storage norms. Rat droppings were found in the storeroom, and open dustbins were observed inside the kitchen.

At Agra Sweets, it was found during the inspection that the shop operated with a registration rather than the required State license. The FSSAI registration copy was not displayed, and food handlers were seen without proper protective gear such as headcaps, gloves, and aprons. Expired food products, including chivda and bhadung bhel, were found and subsequently discarded. Unlabelled, ready-to-eat savouries were also discovered and removed from sale.

Vinuthna Foods was found to be operating with an expired registration certificate instead of a valid State license. Inspectors noted that ready-to-eat savouries were not labelled, and food handlers did not wear the required headgear and aprons. Additionally, pest control records and procurement documentation for food items were missing, and there was a lack of proper storage facilities.

At Vasi Reddy Home Foods, the FSSAI registration copy was not displayed, and the business operated under a registration rather than a State license. Food handlers in the storeroom did not wear headcaps, gloves, or aprons. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were also unavailable. Unlabelled savouries and pickles, stored and ready for sale, were flagged during the inspection.