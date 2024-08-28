Food safety teams inspect hostels across Hyderabad and districts

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at various government and private hostels across Hyderabad and a few districts on August 27.

The inspections covered six hostels in Hyderabad, the Government SCDD hostel in Yadadri Bhongir, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Palair, Khammam district, MGPT Residential School in Maheshwaram, Rangareddy district, MGPT Boys Residential School in Sangareddy, and ST Boys Hostel in Bhongir.

Following the inspections, the teams provided guidance to local district authorities responsible for managing these facilities. The instructions highlighted maintaining a high standard of cleanliness, including regular cleaning, effective waste management and ensuring all areas are free from contamination, according to the release.

The guidance also outlined specific food safety measures, such as proper food storage, regular sanitisation of food preparation areas and strict adherence to health regulations to prevent foodborne illnesses.

