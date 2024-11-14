 />
Food safety teams conduct surprise inspections at popular Hyderabad restaurants

Published - November 14, 2024 12:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal and other officials inspecting food at restaurants in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The Food Safety teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out surprise inspections at two popular restaurants on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). Mughal Restaurant in Lakdikapul and Dine Hill Hotel in Masab Tank were both inspected by the officials.

During the inspections, the officials observed that both establishments were storing cooked food in refrigerators and reheating it before serving, a practice that can pose health risks if not managed correctly. These findings raised concerns about food storage and preparation standards in the city’s dining establishments, as per a release.

The inspections were led by Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal, who reaffirmed her commitment to maintaining hygiene and safety in Hyderabad’s restaurants. “Strict action will be taken against hotels failing to maintain hygiene in their kitchens,” she said, urging restaurant owners to prioritise the health of their customers.

The Mayor highlighted the importance of regular, frequent inspections to hold hotels and restaurants accountable to health standards. She warned that any establishment found in violation of hygiene norms could face closure and announced that further regulatory action would be taken against businesses operating without valid trade and food licences.

