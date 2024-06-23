GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food safety officials uncover compliance issues at supermarkets

Published - June 23, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety detected hygiene violations while conducting inspections at supermarkets on the outskirts of Hyderabad on June 21.

At D-Mart in Vanasthalipuram, upon inspection of Nutriwala Brand food items such as sprouts, baby corn and mushroom, it was found that the FSSAI licence number displayed on these products was inactive and expired. SR Foods Vendor was identified as supplying soya paneer with an incorrect licence. It was observed that the FSSAI licence copy was displayed in the office premises. Additionally, there were five supervisors trained under FoSTaC present at the location. The supermarket promptly removed and disposed these articles on-site. Damaged and expired goods were appropriately segregated and stored in a designated area as per regulations. Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records were verified and found to be in order.

At Balaji Mart Enterprises in Turkayamjal, the inspection revealed that medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were not available with the Food Business Operator (FBO). Additionally, packed food items, including 5 kg ragi flour, 208 kg idli rava, 150 kg urad gota and 52 kg moong dal were seized due to inadequate labelling. The FSSAI licence copy was displayed at the billing counter.

