Food safety officials seize 300 kg tea powder mixed with coconut shell powder in Hyderabad

The Task Force Teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety seized 300 kilograms of adulterated loose tea powder after uncovering a large-scale tea adulteration operation in Fateh Nagar of Hyderabad.

The discovery was made during an inspection of the premises of M/s. Konark Tea on Tuesday (October 8) after receiving information from the Central Zone Task Force of Hyderabad City Police that loose tea powder was being adulterated and distributed to tea stalls across the city.

During the inspection, officials seized a total of 300 kilograms of loose tea powder, 200 kilograms of coconut shell powder, and five kilograms each of non-food-grade red and orange colours. Additionally, artificial flavours including chocolate, cardamom, and milk were found at the site. These substances were allegedly being mixed with the tea powder before being packed and distributed for public consumption, said an official from the food safety department.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the proprietor of the establishment, identified as Jagannath Bisoyi, 32, of Fatehnagar, was responsible for the adulteration. Bisoyi admitted to blending the tea powder with coconut shell powder, artificial colours, and flavours, which were then sold to tea stall vendors across Hyderabad, the official confirmed.

The adulterated stock, along with the non-food additives and tea powder samples have been sent for chemical analysis.